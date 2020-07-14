HELSTROM First-Look Images Feature Tom Austen And Sydney Lemmon As The Supernatural Siblings

Hulu (via IGN) has unveiled the first official promo stills for Helstrom, which we recently found out is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service this October.

The first trailer is expected to screen during the [email protected] digital event next month, but in the meantime we have a first look at main characters Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) Helstrom, as well as some of their supporting players including Elizabeth Marvel as Daimon and Ana's mother, Victoria; and Robert Wisdom as the mysterious Caretaker.

Check out the images below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Helstrom, which will debut as part of the "Huluween" lineup along with Books of Blood, Bad Hair, and Monsterland, will be the last remnant from the Jeph Loeb era of "Marvel Television." The show will focus on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of “a mysterious and powerful serial killer," who track down “the terrorizing worst of humanity.”

In the comics, Daimon Hellstrom, a.k.a. Hellstorm, is the literal son of Satan, so this is clearly going to be quite a loose adaptation.

Do you guys plan on checking out Helstrom, or will you need to see a trailer before making your mind up?