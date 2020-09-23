HELSTROM: Every Family Has Its Demons In The Full Trailer For Hulu's Marvel Comics Adaptation

Helstrom is set to premiere next month, & Hulu has now released a full trailer for the Marvel Comics adaptation. The jury is still out on this one, but it definitely looks like a big departure for Marvel.

Following a brief teaser back in July, Hulu has released a full trailer for Helstrom, which will loosely adapt the occult adventures of Marvel Comics character Daimon "The Son of Satan" Hellstrom.

The stylish trailer introduces supernatural siblings Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) Helstrom, who are the son and daughter of a powerful serial killer (will he turn out to be the man downstairs?) and a very creepy institutionalized mother, Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel). Daimon is an ethics professor by day, but unleashes his dark side as a demon hunter at night. Ana works as an auctioneer, but has also dedicated her evenings to hunting down those who would pray on the weak.

Tonally, this definitely seems like a big departure from anything we've seen from Marvel TV in the past, and it actually looks quite promising. The teaser gets bonus points for utilizing Peter Gabriel's haunting cover of "My Body Is a Cage."

Check out the trailer below along with some new key art, and let us know what you think.

Helstrom, which will debut as part of the "Huluween" lineup along with Books of Blood, Bad Hair, and Monsterland, is the last remnant from the Jeph Loeb era of "Marvel Television." The show stars Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom, Sydney Lemmon as Ana Helstrom, Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom, Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rossetti, Robert Wisdom as Caretaker, June Carryl as Louise Hastings, and Alain Uy as Chris Yen.

All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu from Friday, October 16 (check back for our review on the 10th).