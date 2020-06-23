HELSTROM: Marvel Television's Final Series Will Reportedly Debut On Hulu This October

Helstrom is the last leftover from Jeph Loeb's time in charge of Marvel Television, and it's now said that the series - which is seemingly being distanced from the comics - will debut on Hulu this October.

Marvel Studios pulled the plug on a number of Marvel Television projects when Kevin Feige was put in charge of, well, everything. However, Helstrom was already deep in production, so that's still on the way to Hulu, and Deadline is reporting that the streaming service will release the series this October.

This is going to be part of the "Huluween" lineup, and the show will be joined by the likes of Books of Blood, Bad Hair, and Monsterland.

With Marvel Studios focusing on the TV shows coming to Disney+ (like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision), it's doubtful that Helstrom will last beyond a single season. It also doesn't appear to have much in common with the comic books it's based on, so regardless of how the series is received, Marvel Studios won't have to worry about it hurting the MCU.

Called Daimon Hellstrom in the comic books (even the spelling is different on Hulu), this take on Daimon Helstrom will see him team up with sister Ana as they "track down the terrorizing worst of humanity." Their father isn't Satan here either, as they'll be the kids of "a mysterious and powerful serial killer."

Helstrom stars Tom Austen Daimon Helstrom, Sydney Lemmon as Ana Helstrom, Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom, Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rossetti, Robert Wisdom as Caretaker, June Carryl as Louise Hastings, and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. We'll likely see more from the show soon.